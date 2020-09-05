Pro-Trump boat parade planned for Sunday in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO – Another boat parade in support of President Donald Trump and his fall re-election campaign is scheduled for this weekend in the San Diego Bay.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon Sunday and will last until 5 p.m. No registration is required.

Event organizers are encouraging participants to bring flags supporting Trump or law enforcement as well as American flags, either for their respective boats or to wave along the shore.

Similar events have been held in communities across the country this year, including earlier this year in San Diego. More than 100 boats participated in such a parade in June in the San Diego Bay in support of the sitting president.