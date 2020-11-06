Watch live: Philadelphia to provide update on vote counting

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NEXSTAR) — Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Officials in the state’s largest city plan to update the media on the progress of vote counting. Philadelphia’s mayor and city commissioners have scheduled a news conference for 12:30 p.m. local time (ET).

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the state, which Trump must win to have a shot at reelection. Biden leads by about 9,000 votes.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Votes in the state are still being counted.

Trump’s lead dwindled after Election Day when state officials began processing mail-in ballots, a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor. Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals, state law dictates that a recount must be held.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.