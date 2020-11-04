Voters reject new rules for dialysis clinics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California voters have rejected a ballot measure to require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of California’s 600 dialysis clinics.
With more than 10 million votes tallied Tuesday, Proposition 23 had just 36% of votes. It drew more than $110 million in spending.
Opponents, financed by dialysis clinic companies, say it would mandate that between two and three doctors at every facility, creating a financial burden that could lead some clinics to close.
Proposition 23 was the second attempt by unions representing health care workers to increase regulation of dialysis clinics in California.