Voters reject new rules for dialysis clinics

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, a patient undergoes dialysis at a clinic in Sacramento, Calif. In November 2020, California voters will again weigh the quality of care dialysis clinics provide to about 80,000 people in the state with kidney failure. Proposition 23 would require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of the state’s 600 dialysis clinics whenever patients are being treated to improve patient care. It was placed on the ballot by unions that represent health care workers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California voters have rejected a ballot measure to require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of California’s 600 dialysis clinics.

With more than 10 million votes tallied Tuesday, Proposition 23 had just 36% of votes. It drew more than $110 million in spending.

Opponents, financed by dialysis clinic companies, say it would mandate that between two and three doctors at every facility, creating a financial burden that could lead some clinics to close.

Proposition 23 was the second attempt by unions representing health care workers to increase regulation of dialysis clinics in California.