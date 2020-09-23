Voter resources for the November election

SAN DIEGO — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter in California — including San Diego County — will receive a ballot in the mail for the 2020 Presidential Election on Nov. 3. Ballots, instructions and “I Voted” stickers will be mailed out starting Oct. 5. If you want to vote in person, you still can.

Not sure what you need to do in order to vote? Check out the links below.

Not sure if you’re registered or want to make sure your information is up-to-date? Check your status on the San Diego Registrar of Voters website.

Still need to register? Register online by Oct. 19. You can also request a registration form by calling the Registrar’s office 858-565-5800 or emailing rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Recently moved or changed your name? Re-register to vote here.

Want to track your mail ballot? Sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” to track your ballot every step of the way. You can choose to receive notifications by email, text or phone call.

Haven’t received your ballot by Oct. 19? Call the Registrar of Voters at 858-565-5800.

Prefer to vote in-person? Polling places will be open four days: Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. There will be fewer locations than in prior elections, so your polling place has likely moved. Find your polling place by entering your information here. Voters will be assigned to a polling place on this list.

Have another question? The Registrar of Voters has more information here about what to expect for this election.

FOX 5 has put together a guide to some of the top races, but below you’ll find resources to further research candidates and propositions.