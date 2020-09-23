US President

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will cast their votes for the next president of the United States on Nov. 3. President Donald Trump is seeking reelection as the incumbent Republican candidate with Joe Biden running against him on the Democratic ticket. Four third–party candidates are also on the 2020 ballot.

Republican nominee

President Donald J. Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and filed for reelection on the day of his inauguration. Trump’s reelection campaign has focused on the economy, jobs, immigration and foreign policy. Despite criticism of his coronavirus response and an impeachment trial, Trump remains popular with his supporters. He has retained support from the majority of Republicans in Congress due to his success filling federal judge seats, his dedication to a wide swath of conservative agendas and his aggressive stance on immigration policies. Trump selected Mike Pence as his running mate in 2016. Pence served as the governor of Indiana for four years before assuming office.

Democratic nominee

Joe Biden has led a decades-long career in politics that culminated in his role as vice president during the Obama administration. Before his time in the White House, Biden served in the U.S. Senate representing Delaware from 1973 to 2009. Biden is running as a politician with a history of reaching across the aisle to secure bipartisan support on issues like civil rights and marriage equality. He has framed his campaign as a challenge to Trump. This is Biden’s third run for the presidency. He selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in August, making the California senator the first Black woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Third-party candidates

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente is a San Diego businessman who ran for president in 2016 as an independent and ran for the U.S. Senate in several states in 2018. He is the candidate for the American Independent Party of California with Kanye West as his running mate.

Howie Hawkins is the 2020 Green Party presidential nominee. Hawkins’ campaign focuses on climate action, economic justice and peace. He is running alongside Angela Nicole Walker.

Jo Jorgensen is the presidential candidate of the Libertarian Party. She has framed her campaign as an alternative to Democratic and Republican policies she said have created trillion-dollar deficits and led to involvement in expensive and deadly foreign wars. Jeremy “Spike” Cohen is her running mate.

Gloria La Riva is the Peace and Freedom Party’s candidate for president. Her campaign focuses on the need for capitalism to be replaced by a socialist system. Sunil Freeman is her running mate.