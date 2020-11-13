Trump wins battleground state of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump has won the presidential battleground state of North Carolina over Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the Associated Press projects.

Trump’s victory in North Carolina brings him to 232 electoral votes. Biden, who was widely declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, has 290 electoral votes and defeated Trump by flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Trump campaigned aggressively in North Carolina with in-person rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including gatherings in Fayetteville, Winston-Salem and Greenville in the weeks before the election.

He was scheduled to hold the Republican National Convention in the state but pulled out after a fight with the state’s Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

The AP declared Trump the winner of the state on Friday after concluding there were not enough ballots left to be counted that would allow Joe Biden to overtake his lead.

Friday was the deadline for counties in North Carolina to certify their results. Following updates from most counties in the state, Trump was leading by about 73,690 votes, or 1.3 percentage points.

Now that Trump has been declared the winner in North Carolina the only state yet to be called is Georgia, which is conducting a hand tally of the presidential race there. That’s because state law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately, and the secretary of state chose the presidential race because of its tight margin.

North Carolina took a long time to call because the race was close and ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 could be counted until Thursday.