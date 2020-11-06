Trump makes unfounded claims on election status from White House

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race, with a number of battleground states still too early to call.

But President Donald Trump is renewing his unfounded claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him. He did not back up his claim with any concrete details or evidence. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

Trump spoke from the White House briefing room on Thursday, unleashing harsh criticism of pre-election polling that showed him trailing Democrat Joe Biden and claiming without evidence that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. He also renewed his criticism of widespread use of mail-in balloting in the pandemic.

“If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” Trump said, despite the fact that vote counting of ballots received legally in battleground states was ongoing. The ballot-counting process across the country has been running relatively smoothly, officials in both Republican and Democrat-led states report, and the count continued into a third evening.

Trump had not been seen in public since his premature declaration of victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning until appearing in the White House briefing room on Thursday evening to deliver prepared remarks.

The president similarly made unfounded claims on Twitter earlier Thursday.

“STOP THE COUNT!” he proclaimed. But the president has no authority over election counting and halting the count at that moment would have resulted in a swift victory for his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

“ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!” he later wrote. That seemed to advocate tossing out untold legally cast votes, including those from service members stationed overseas. Many states accept mail-in ballots after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.