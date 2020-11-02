Trump boat parade draws hundreds to San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of boats cruised the San Diego Bay Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

With Election Day only two days away, San Diegans took to the water and coastline for the third and final boat parade.

“This is America we’re talking about. This is where I was born. This is where my family has lived,” Paul Tatoy said. “This is the country I fought for. People have died for this place. This is our country. It’s time for us to stand up and fight for her.”

the boat parade has started pic.twitter.com/LLNdoPWzee — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) November 1, 2020

Tatoy said he and his wife Raquel felt it was important to show their support for Trump. Raquel said her parents came to America illegally from Mexico.

“I have learned to break the cycle of dependency. I educated myself, never asked for a handout and you can become whatever you want here in the United States,” Raquel Tatoy said, adding about Trump, “He really has proven himself to me and that’s why I’m here to support him.”

Participating boats met at the west end of the bay. Those who weren’t on a boat stood united waving Trump and American flags along Harbor Island.

“He’s definitely improved the nation for us and we want four more years of it for sure. Before COVID, things were great and they’re going to be great again,” said Sandy, a supporter who didn’t want to give her last name.

For the most part, it was all smooth sailing. The only opposition throughout the event was one man cruising the water with a Joe Biden flag.

Raquel Tatoy had one final message for people who are still in limbo on who to vote for on Election Day.

“Educate yourself and pick the best person for the job. Don’t go based on feeling,” she said.