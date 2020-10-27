Today is the recommended deadline to mail-in ballots

SAN DIEGO — If you haven’t had a chance to drop your ballot in the mail, today is a good day to do so.

October 27 is the U.S. Postal Service’s recommended deadline in order to ensure ballots arrive on time.

More than 800,000 voters have already cast their ballots in San Diego County, according to the Registrar of Voters. The sooner the Registrar’s office receives your ballot, the sooner it is processed for the first release of Election Night results.

If you have not received your mail ballot, contact the Registrar’s office at 858-565-5800.

If you have your mail ballot but you need to vote in person, the Registrar’s office is encouraging older adults and people with underlying medical conditions to avoid long lines and crowded polling places by voting early.

You can do so:

-Now at the Registrar’s office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

-At your assigned polling place or the Registrar’s office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2

All will open again on Election Day, Nov. 3, when the voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

