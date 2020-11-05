Shift of power: Board of Supervisors poised to swing to Democrats

SAN DIEGO — The election is on the verge of bringing a major change of power to the County Board of Supervisors, long a stronghold of Republican leadership.

The board, which is the region’s most powerful voice on issues ranging from housing to transportation and spending, may feature a majority of Democrats for the first time in a generation.

The shift is possible in part due to the departure of two long-serving supervisors, Republicans Greg Cox and Dianne Jacob. In District 1, the race to replace Cox features two Democrats, with health care advocate Nora Vargas leading state Sen. Ben Hueso as of Thursday morning.

That leaves the District 3 seat, which appears to be swinging to Democratic challenger Terra Lawson-Remer, who ran a tough race against incumbent Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and was leading by about 19% of the vote as of Thursday morning.

If that lead holds, it would in all likelihood be enough to take the Board of Supervisors to a Democrat-led composition.

“This week is really exciting,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, told FOX 5. “Two years ago, I became the only Democrat on what was an all-five Republican Board of Supervisors and I think the voters sent a clear message. They’ve sent a clear signal they want their county to go into a more progressive direction.”

“That is a district that I thought wanted someone who truly represented the district, and you had an incumbent who had chosen to align very closely with Donald Trump,” Fletcher said, repeating a common attack from the campaign that Gaspar was a strong ally of the president’s. Gaspar repeatedly rejected that label, saying she worked with people from all sides of the political spectrum, including Fletcher.

While Lawson-Remer has now built a significant lead, Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond says some races are too close to call as the county continues counting votes. Whatever happens to the board, he told FOX 5 his priorities will remain the same.

“We need to really get back to basics,” Desmond said. “Public safety, also fiscal responsibility. You know, we spent reserves last year for the first time in many, many years (due to the coronavirus). So we have to start building those reserves back up and then also we got to get our economy back open.”

Fletcher and Desmond regardless of makeup, board members agree that they can work together to address behavioral health and homelessness in the region going forward.