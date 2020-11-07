San Diego’s political world reacts to Biden win

SAN DIEGO — Politicians from both parties in San Diego reacted on social media Saturday morning as the Associated Press and other major news agencies projected victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who has built a significant lead in the race to become San Diego’s next mayor, said of California Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect: “For those who continue to mispronounce her first name, you can now just call her Madam Vice President.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County echoed President Donald Trump’s message Saturday that he would not concede the election, as Trump’s team mounts legal challenges in several states and the votes remain to be officially counted and certified.

“We stand with President Trump in using every avenue to ensure all legal votes are counted so that the American People can have confidence in their elections,” Tony Krvaric said, in part, on Twitter.

See an updating list of reaction from local political candidates and elected officials below as their statements are published:

For those who continue to mispronounce her first name, you can now just call her #MadamVicePresident. — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) November 7, 2020

Statement: "The election for president will be over when results are duly certified, not when media conglomerates decide. We stand with President Trump in using every avenue to ensure all legal votes are counted so that the American People can have confidence in their elections." — Tony Krvaric – Text TRUMP to 484848 – 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇭🇷 (@TonyKrvaric) November 7, 2020

Hope has won. Decency has won. Sanity has won. Democracy has won!!



With @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris leading our nation and unifying the People, I know great progress is ahead! Congratulations to our next President and a special congratulations to my friend, our next VP, Kamala! pic.twitter.com/CW6SuJ9XGb — Toni G. Atkins (@toniatkins) November 7, 2020

I can’t stop crying. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) November 7, 2020

As hard as it will be to bridge the divides in this country, we must to do everything in our power to try. I’m proud that we have elected a new President who is invested in doing that hard work. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) November 7, 2020

That’s why, today, I am so incredibly happy that we get to officially turn the page with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris — the first woman to ever serve as Vice President!!! — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) November 7, 2020

Today is a new day, time to reconstruct this country and make it work for BIPOC and our environment. #HOPE #PeoplePower https://t.co/Por5HFTA6v — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to our new President-elect and Vice President-elect, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I am confident that the positive change they bring to our country will help heal and lift families back up. pic.twitter.com/oYJncl8LLU — Brian Maienschein (@BMaienschein) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris on their historic win. I look forward to working with the new administration. There’s a lot of work ahead of us. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) November 7, 2020