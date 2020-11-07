San Diego’s political world reacts to Biden win

SAN DIEGO — Politicians from both parties in San Diego reacted on social media Saturday morning as the Associated Press and other major news agencies projected victory for President-elect Joe Biden.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who has built a significant lead in the race to become San Diego’s next mayor, said of California Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect: “For those who continue to mispronounce her first name, you can now just call her Madam Vice President.”
Meanwhile, the chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County echoed President Donald Trump’s message Saturday that he would not concede the election, as Trump’s team mounts legal challenges in several states and the votes remain to be officially counted and certified.
“We stand with President Trump in using every avenue to ensure all legal votes are counted so that the American People can have confidence in their elections,” Tony Krvaric said, in part, on Twitter.
See an updating list of reaction from local political candidates and elected officials below as their statements are published: