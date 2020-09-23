SAN DIEGO — Three new San Diego Unified School District Board of Education trustees will be elected this November.

The board comprises five trustees, each of which represents one of five sub-districts. While each board member represents the entire school district, issues pertaining to any one sub-district are usually addressed with the associated board member. Members are elected for a four-year term.

District A

Sabrina Bazzo, a health educator and parent, is running against Crystal Trull, an educator, for a seat in District A. Bazzo said her top three priorities are a comprehensive school reopening plan, fighting for full and fair funding for all students and strong neighborhood schools districtwide. Trull’s campaign focuses on accountability and addressing wasteful spending, prioritizing resources for teachers and students and excellence across all districts.

District D

Incumbent Richard Barrera, an educator and youth counselor, is running against write-in candidate Camille Harris, a counselor educator and supervisor. Barrera has represented the district since he was first elected in 2008. He said he aims to eliminate the opportunity gap by expanding course for students, developing a future teacher pipeline and fighting for resources students need. Harris said her top three priorities are leadership and accountability, career readiness for students and school safety online, on campus and at home.

District E

Incumbent Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, a retired classroom teacher, is running against LaWana Richmond, an educational leadership manager, in District E. Whitehurst-Payne was elected in 2016 on a campaign that focused on improving conditions of schools, quality education for every student and an education environment that consists of the student, teacher and parent. Richmond said her priorities include maintaining fiscal accountability and a balanced budget, successful implementation of community schools, restorative practices and ethnic studies and trauma-informed care and basic needs support for at-risk youth.