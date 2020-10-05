San Diego sees surge in registered voters with early voting set to start

SAN DIEGO — Elections officials are expecting tens of thousands of people to vote in-person on Monday, the first day of early voting in San Diego County.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said a little more than 1.9 million people are registered to vote right now in the county. That’s 250,000 more voters than during the 2016 presidential election.

Vu has held his title of Registrar of Voters for seven years but this will be his first year running an election during a pandemic. He said unlike in past years, his office is now balancing not only preserving the integrity and security of the election, but also providing a safe environment for voters.

“We’ve purchased all the necessary plexiglass, the sneeze guards. We’ve got 700,000 gloves … nearly 300,000 masks. We’ve got over 25,000 tubs of hand sanitizing wipes,” Vu said.

He said voters should be prepared by bringing a mask, social distancing and being patient.

“We would ask voters to think about, long and hard, to think about really voting with that mail ballot and only going to a polling location as an alternative,” Vu said.

There has been a lot of national discussion about the safety of voting by mail. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, every Californian who is registered to vote will get a mail-in ballot, which is the route Vu is strongly encouraging people take. He said 78% of voters in the county are already permanent mail-in voters.

“Don’t let that discussion happening nationally dissuade you from what you normally do. It is a safe approach to voting. There are so many different safeguards we have in place,” Vu said.

Some of those include checking the signature on every ballot envelope to make sure it matches the signature on file. Vu said they also track mail-in ballots, so they know exactly who they’re issuing ballots to.

If you still want to vote in-person, polling places will be open for four days from Oct. 31 through Election Day on Nov. 3.

You can take advantage of early voting in-person at the Registrar’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can vote at your assigned polling place or the Registrar’s office Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“We are consolidating the polling locations more heavily. They’re going to be much larger in size for social distancing, as well as to meet the demand for voter turnout that we’re expecting,” Vu said.

Click here to see information from the county about early voting.