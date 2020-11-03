San Diego mayoral candidates vie for final votes

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s mayoral candidates Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry made their final pitch to voters Monday as their heated race for the city’s top job comes to a close.

Mayoral candidates Todd Gloria (left) and Barbara Bry.

In a virtual phone bank event, California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Gloria, the 42-year-old Democratic assemblymember and a former city council member, to replace outgoing Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Gloria enters Tuesday with a slew of endorsements, including from the San Diego Union-Tribune, for a campaign, that if successful, would make him the city’s first LGBTQ mayor as well as the first person of color to hold the office.

“It’s an extraordinary, extraordinary region,” Newsom said, “and you have an opportunity to elect an extraordinary leader that’s going to develop partnerships in the likes of which San Diego hasn’t seen in decades — trust me.”

Gloria, the top vote-getter in the March primary, has touted his legislative accomplishments throughout the campaign, pledging a platform to address the city’s housing shortage, homelessness and climate change, among others priorities.

On Monday, he said he values having “true partnerships” between the city and the state capital.

Asked about the endorsement, Bry, 71, said that while Gloria has his share of support, “I’m really proud of us that we have run a grassroots, volunteer-driven campaign.”

Bry, the current city council president pro tem and a former high tech entrepreneur, has promised more “transparent” governance in the city. She differs from Gloria on her approach to housing issues and has called for the repeal of AB5, the law surrounding how gig workers for apps such as Uber are classified, which Gloria co-sponsored.

At a campaign caravan Monday through southeast San Diego, Bry called herself an “independent Democrat.”

“We are both Democrats,” she said. “We agree on many things, but our backgrounds are very different. Our housing policies are very different.”

Both candidates plan to vote in person Tuesday and hold campaign events until polls close.