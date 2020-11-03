San Diego County voters hit the polls on Election Day

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of thousands of San Diego County voters are expected to cast their ballots in person on Election Day.

The 235 “super poll” locations across the San Diego County opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Voters are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Voters are advised to bring their filled-out sample ballots with them so that they spend less time inside the voter booths, which will help shorten wait times.

Find your polling place using this online tool

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District are offering free transit rides to help residents reach their polling places.

More than 1.1 million voters had already turned in their ballots prior to Election Day, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Nearly 60,000 residents had voted early in person as of Monday.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, 1.2 million ballots had been cast in San Diego County, according to the Registrar of Voters.

Over 1.2 million ballots have been cast in San Diego County! 🗳️



Today is the deadline to cast your ballot in the Presidential General Election. You can do so now at your assigned polling place or the Registrar’s office until 8 p.m. #SDVOTE #VoteSaferSD https://t.co/0kBiTsMOlK — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) November 3, 2020

Voters at a polling location in El Cajon had different reasons for choosing to cast their ballots in person.

“It’s just something we’ve always done,” one man said. “We like being in person here and doing it.”

“I never received a mail-in ballot so I decided to come down in vote,” another man said. “What happened, I have no idea.”

“I just like coming to the polls,” another voter FOX 5. “I really do … I feel like it’s more official for me, even though it’s the same.”