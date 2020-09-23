San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County voters in Districts 1, 2 and 3 will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide which candidates will represent them in four-year terms on the county’s Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher (District 4) and Jim Desmond (District 5) remain on the board.

These are the candidates who will be on the ballot:

District 1

California State Senator Ben Hueso is facing health care and education advocate Nora Vargas for county’s District 1 seat.

In District 1, which covers National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and Coronado, along with several communities within the City of San Diego, two candidates are vying to replace longtime Supervisor Greg Cox. They were whittled down from a pool of eight candidates in the March primary as Cox, who has served on the board since 1995, has termed out.

The candidates are:

Ben Hueso, California State Senator

Nora Vargas, health care and education advocate

District 2

Joel Anderson, a senior citizens’ advocate, is facing Poway Mayor Steve Vaus in a race to replace Supervisor Dianne Jacob in District 2.

In District 2, two candidates are vying to replace Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who has termed out after serving seven straight terms on the board. The district represents several neighborhoods in San Diego, the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway, and the unincorporated communities of Alpine, Julian, Ramona, Spring Valley, Campo and Rancho San Diego.

Candidates running for the seat are:

Joel Anderson, senior citizens’ advocate who served in the state Assembly and Senate

Steve Vaus, Mayor of Poway and business owner

District 3

County Supervisor Kristin Diane Gaspar, left, faces a challenge for her county seat this fall from economist and small businesswoman Terra Lawson-Remer.

In District 3, incumbent Supervisor Kristin Gaspar faces a challenge to return to the seat for a second term. The district covers several neighborhoods within the City of San Diego along with the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Escondido.

The race for District 3 will be between:

Kristin Diane Gaspar, county supervisor and business owner

Terra Lawson-Remer, economist and small businesswoman