SAN DIEGO — Two seats are up for grabs on the San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees.

District B

Incumbent Bernie Rhinerson is seeking reelection against Daniel Piedra. Rhinerson has served on the board since 2012 and also serves as an adjunct professor of public administration at San Diego State University. Piedra is a nonprofit legal director who specializes in civil rights advocacy.

District D

Incumbent Mary Graham is seeking reelection against Mike Palomba. Graham has been on the board since 2008 and is an English professor at Cuyamaca College. Palomba is a San Diego State University student studying business administration.