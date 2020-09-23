SAN DIEGO – San Diego City Council will have a different look later this year.

Ten candidates are vying for five open seats on the city’s nine-member legislative body during the Nov. 3 general election. Those competing for new four-year terms were whittled down from more than two dozen candidates in the March 3 California Primary to fill positions with no incumbents in the race.

Members of council scheduled to return this winter include Jennifer Campbell (District 2), Monica Montgomery (District 4), Chris Cate (District 6) and Vivian Moreno (District 8).

These are the candidates on this year’s ballot:

District 1

Joe LaCava, left, is running against Will Moore, right, to replace Barbara Bry in District 1.

In District 1, which includes the communities of Carmel Valley, Del Mar Mesa, La Jolla, Pacific Highlands Ranch, Torrey Hills, Torrey Pines and University City, two candidates are running to replace Barbara Bry, the council’s president pro tem. Bry is running against Assemblymember Todd Gloria to replace the outgoing Kevin Faulconer as mayor.

The candidates are:

Joe LaCava, civil engineer and business owner

Will Moore, attorney and small business owner

District 3

Stephen Whitburn, left, is running against Toni Duran to replace Councilmember Chris Ward in District 3.

With Councilmember Chris Ward exiting District 3, two remain of the five people who lined up in the March primary to replace him. Ward, a Democrat, is running against fellow Democrat Sarah Davis to succeed Gloria in the state’s 78th District. District 3 includes the communities of Balboa Park, Bankers Hill/Park West, Downtown, Golden Hill, Hillcrest, Little Italy, Middletown, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, North Park, Old Town, South Park and University Heights.

Running for the seat this fall are:

Toni Duran, staff member in the State Assembly and Senate representing District 3

Stephen Whitburn, director of community development for the American Cancer Society of Southern California

District 5

Joe Leventhal, a lawyer who previously worked in the White House, is running against Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert in District 5.

After eight years of Mark Kersey representing District 5, the seat is another which opens to a fresh face this fall. The district includes the communities of Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Encantada, Stonebridge, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Ranch, Miramar Ranch North and Torrey Highlands.

These are the candidates running in District 5:

Joe Leventhal, a lawyer who previously worked in the White House as a deputy assistant to former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Marni von Wilpert, deputy city attorney and former member of the Peace Corps

District 7

Raul Campillo, a deputy city attorney, right, is running against small business owner Noli Zosa for City Council’s District 7 seat.

In another seat vacated by a term-limited member, two made it out of the four-person March primary to replace Councilmember Scott Sherman in District 7. The district includes the communities of Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Grantville, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, San Carlos, Serra Mesa and Tierrasanta. Sherman finished third in the March primary for mayor, putting him out the outside looking in of a matchup between his fellow councilmember Bry and Gloria.

The candidates are:

Raul Campillo, deputy city attorney and former elementary school teacher

Noli Zosa, small business owner and founding partner of local restaurant chain Dirty Birds

District 9

Kelvin H. Barrios, left, is challenging Sean Elo-Rivera for the District 9 seat on City Council.

With Georgette Gómez challenging Sara Jacobs in the state’s 53rd District race, the District 9 seat opens for the first time since Gómez won it on a runoff in 2016. Seven people stepped into the March primary to fill the seat for the district, which includes the communities of Alvarado Estates, City Heights, College Area, College View Estates, El Cerrito, Kensington, Mountain View, Mt. Hope, Rolando, Southcrest and Talmadge.

The candidates are:

Kelvin H. Barrios, policy advisor for City Council President Georgette Gómez

Sean Elo-Rivera, member of the San Diego Community College Board of Trustees and executive director of Youth Will