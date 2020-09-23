SAN DIEGO — Attorney Cory Briggs is challenging incumbent San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot for her job in the November election. Here’s a look at the two candidates:

Elliott was Chief Deputy City Attorney before being the first woman and the first Latina to be elected as San Diego City Attorney in 2016. During her time in office, she relaunched the San Diego Family Justice Center to support domestic violence and sex trafficking victims. She also filed lawsuits against delivery company Instacart over worker classification, consumer credit agency Experian over privacy violation and Purdue Pharma over what she called contributions to the opioid addiction crisis. In July, the California Lawyers Associated named Elliott Public Lawyer of the Year.

Briggs advanced over former San Diego Deputy City Attorney Peter Mesich in the March primary election.

Briggs, who calls himself “the taxpayer’s advocate” on his campaign website, founded Briggs Law Corporation in 2002. He has since represented taxpayers and community advocates in lawsuits against the city. Briggs says if elected, he “will always give informed, transparent, objective legal advice to the Mayor and City Council and reduce taxpayer risk as much as possible.”

Briggs says he believes decisions relating to land use and housing should be left to the mayor and city council instead of to state or federal politicians. If elected, he says he will identify and crack down on illegal vacation rentals. He says he will prioritize environmental issues, including ensuring that a new electricity franchise agreement meets the city’s Climate Action Plan goals and establishing a task force that would prosecute polluters.