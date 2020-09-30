San Diegans react to first presidential debate

SAN DIEGO — The first presidential debate of 2020 Tuesday took over television screens at some bars and restaurants in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden found a vantage point to watch the debate at Princess Pub & Grille on India Street. The debate, the first of three between the Republican incumbent and the Democratic challenger, was highly contentious with the candidates sparring over the government’s coronavirus response, racial justice protests and the Supreme Court.

Visiting from Temecula, Guadalupe Limas said he has been following this year’s election cycle closely — and his mind is made up.

“For the first in my life I’m going to vote, and I’m going to vote for President Trump,” Limas said.

Others criticized Trump’s performance during his first term in the White House, which he won by defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. They’re planning to cast their votes for Biden.

“We gave Trump his four years and I don’t think the country is any better than when he took office four years ago,” Steven Guerrero said.

In 2016, Clinton won 56% of the vote in San Diego County to Trump’s 39% en route to picking up the state’s 55 electoral votes.

Los Angeles resident Roberto Galvez said he’s still undecided heading into November. He criticized Trump and Biden for bickering “too much,” but plans to watch the next round of debates — planned for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively.

Before then, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in an Oct. 7 debate in Salt Lake City.

“There are still more debates to go and I can’t wait to see them all,” Galvez said.