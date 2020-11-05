Rapper Kanye West receives at least 61K votes in the 2020 election

Still shot from Kanye West’s first ad in the 2020 presidential race. (YouTube)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be president of the United States for the next four years, one high-profile candidate is poised for a fifth place finish.

Independent candidate and famous rapper Kanye West received more than 61,000 votes in the 12 states where his name appeared on the ballot, a number which still could slightly increase as added vote totals are expected in the coming days. He received at least 1,000 votes in all 12 states with a high of more than 10,000 votes in Tennessee.

West, 43, finished fourth place at the polls in nine of the states and fifth place in the remaining three.

The Chicago native did not qualify to be on California’s ballot for Election Day, but he was listed on the ballot as a vice presidential selection for third-party candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente.

The 61,387 total votes cast for West place him fifth place overall in the election, ahead of sixth-place finisher Gloria La Riva, who received 49,380 votes in the seven states she was present on the ballot.

While West outran the other independent candidates in the running, he did fall well short of fourth-place finisher Howie Hawkins. The Green Party candidate unofficially sits with 322,990 votes.

With the impending results, West appeared to concede the 2020 Presidential Election on Twitter and looked ahead to 2024.

West’s presidential hopes date back to 2015, when he hinted that he would run in 2020 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

West stayed true to his promise and announced his candidacy for president in July 2020. Although he missed the deadlines to appear on most states’ ballots, he was able to secure a position on 12 states across the country.

It is unclear how serious West will take his 2024 presidential campaign.

Vote totals for Kanye West as of Wednesday 6 PM CST:

Arkansas – 4,067

Colorado – 6,536

Idaho – 3,632

Iowa – 3,202

Kentucky – 6,259

Louisiana – 4,894

Minnesota – 7,847

Mississippi – 3,319

Oklahoma – 5,590

Tennessee – 10,216

Utah – 4,559

Vermont – 1,266