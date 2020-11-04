Over 75% of voters support Measure B in early returns

SAN DIEGO — Early returns show more than 75% of ballots counted so far are in support of establishing a commission on police practices.

LIVE: Real-Time Presidential Election Results

Measure B: Police Oversight

This measure seeks to replace the Community Review Board on Police Practices with a Commission on Police Practices, which the city council would appoint to conduct investigations into deaths resulting from interactions with police or other complaints against officers, according to BallotPedia. The commission could subpoena witnesses and documents as part of their investigations. The San Diego City Council unanimously voted on July 7 to place the measure on the ballot.