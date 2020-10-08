Outside groups’ campaign ads are latest fight in San Diego mayoral race

SAN DIEGO – The two candidates for San Diego mayor are sparring over the latest round of negative campaign ads weeks before the election.

Mayoral candidates Todd Gloria (left) and Barbara Bry.

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry said Wednesday that supporters of her opponent, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, have paid for negative mailers that she claims are trying to divide voters and fracture her support.

Bry said during a news conference that the message of the ads portray her as a Trump supporter to Democrats and as a far-left liberal to Republican voters. Both Bry and Gloria are registered Democrats.

Gloria said his campaign is not affiliated with the mailers.

“It breaks my heart that so much of politics today is gutter-style politics, but those folks can do that,” Gloria said.

Earlier this week, he slammed Bry for not condemning another campaign ad released by Reform California, a group headed by former Republican city Councilman Carl DeMaio. Bry also has said her campaign is not behind the ads.