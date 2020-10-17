Monday is the deadline to register to vote in San Diego County

A voter walks into the the San Diego County Registrar of Voters to cast his ballot on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California, as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Monday is the deadline for San Diego County residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

County residents will need to register or re-register to vote if they are not registered in San Diego County, recently moved or changed their name.

County residents can check their registration status online at sdvote.com.

If they are not registered or need to change their registration, they will be able to complete an online registration form.

If their signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, it will automatically be sent to the Registrar of Voter’s office.

If a signature is not confirmed, the form can be printed out, signed and returned to the registrar’s office at 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa by 8 p.m. on Monday.

Registration forms are also available at the offices of the U.S. Postal Service, City Clerk, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles.

Election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar of Voters office by 8 p.m. Monday. Voters may also register online until midnight.

If you miss the deadline to register, you may still conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Early voting is underway at the registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa. Voters can cast their ballots there Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more, visit www.sdvote.com.