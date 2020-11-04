Measure to let Uber, Lyft to treat drivers as contractors leads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California ballot measure that would exempt Uber, Lyft and other app-based delivery drivers from being classified as company employees eligible for benefits and job protections is holding a strong lead.

The more than $225 million measure bankrolled largely by the titans of the so-called gig economy is the most expensive in state history and had 58% of more than 10 million votes counted so far Tuesday. Supporters of Proposition 22 claimed victory, though millions of votes remained to be counted.

They say the measure would allow drivers to maintain the freedom to work when they choose. Opponents say the companies exploit drivers to keep profits high.

No on 22 is leading the opposition. They say that app companies would get an “unfair special exemption” from laws that ensure workers get “basic benefits and protections” such as sick leave and unemployment insurance. They say workers aren’t well-compensated for their time and Prop 22 offers “watered down” protections.