Measure for $5.5B in stem cell funding leads narrowly

FILE – In this March 16, 2012, file photo, researcher Terry Storm works in a stem cell research lab at the Lorry I. Lokey Stem Cell Research Building on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif. The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has doled out nearly $3 billion for stem-cell research since 2004. Now, with the institute running out of money, its advocates are asking California voters to approve Proposition 14, to give it a $5.5 billion cash infusion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposition that would keep alive California’s first-of-its-kind stem cell research program has a narrow lead.

With about 11 million votes counted late Tuesday night, Proposition 14 was ahead 51% to 49%.

If it passes it would mean a $5.5 billion bond sale that would bail out the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, which was created by a similar $3 billion bond measure in 2014 but is now nearly broke.

Millions more votes remained to be counted. With dozens of stem cell research trials underway, supporters say the money is desperately needed. Opponents say that in a pandemic-induced economic crisis, California simply can’t afford it.