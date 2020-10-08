Locals back their candidates in VP debate, appreciative of more civil showcase

SAN DIEGO – Wednesday’s vice presidential debate drew residents to Hillcrest to watch Vice President Mike Pence square off with Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Many said that they’d already made up their minds about who they’re voting for in November’s election ahead of the first and only vice presidential debate.

But some said they were tuning in at places such as the Uptown Tavern to make sure their respective parties did well.

“Kamala Harris is doing a great job,” Democrat Cory Federle said, adding, “Mike Pence doesn’t seem to be answering the question.”

“Mike Pence is really doing a much better job than she is,” Republican Andrea Hall said. “I think she’s guarded still and I feel like she’s still not really, to me, speaking to the real issues.”

Uptown Tavern rolled out a large screen outdoors for customers to watch the candidates face off while inside the restaurant was fully booked up.

The debate, which was held in Salt Lake City, was the subject of much intrigue after a slew of high-ranking Republicans in the federal government including President Donald Trump recently tested positive for COVID-19. Trump returned to the White House Monday after a multiple-day stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a contentious debate last week, the first of three scheduled meetings — though Biden said Tuesday another debate should not happen as long as the president remains positive for the virus.

Harris and Pence touched on a slew of topics such as the pandemic, the Supreme Court and police violence against Black Americans during the debate moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page.

Reactions to how the Trump administration has handled the pandemic were split along party lines.

“The Trump administration has made this debacle with coronavirus,” Federle said. “They have messed it up so badly. There’s no going back.”

In stark contrast, Hall said Trump’s done “a phenomenal job” managing the pandemic, a point of view not shared by Harris who called the administration’s response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

But the one thing viewers from both parties agreed on was that the vice presidential debate was much less chaotic than the last presidential showcase.

“I feel like this moderator has done a better job,” Hall said. “I think that both candidates have been respectful to each other thus far and am I expect nothing less from Mike Pence.”

Federle called the debate “much better” than its predecessor.

“They’re not talking over each other as much,” he said. “Mike Pence is still interrupting Kamala Harris and I wish he wouldn’t do that.”