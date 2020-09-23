SAN DIEGO — More than two dozen local measures will appear on ballots across San Diego County.

While that sounds like a lot, nobody will vote on more than five measures, because they apply only to a one city or school district or special service district.

Cities

City of San Diego

Measure A: Affordable Housing Bond

Measure A would allow the City of San Diego to issue up to $900 million in general obligation bonds financed by property tax assessments in order to provide affordable housing. In addition to housing for low-income families, it would include mental health and substance abuse services.

Yes on Measure A – Homes for San Diegans is leading support for the measure. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward are among the local officials that have endorsed the measure.

Measure B: Police Oversight

This measure seeks to replace the Community Review Board on Police Practices with a Commission on Police Practices, which the city council would appoint to conduct investigations into deaths resulting from interactions with police or other complaints against officers, according to BallotPedia. The commission could subpoena witnesses and documents as part of their investigations. The San Diego City Council unanimously voted on July 7 to place the measure on the ballot.

San Diegans for Police Justice is leading support for the measure. The measure is backed by City Council President Georgette Gomez and City Councilmembers Barbara Bry, Jen Campbell, Monica Montgomery, Vivian Moreno and Chris Ward, along with U.S. Representative Scott Peters, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and state Assembly members Todd Gloria, Brian Mainschein and Dr. Shirley Weber.

Measure E: Midway District Height Limit

If passed, Measure E would remove the 30-foot height limit on buildings in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area, which would allow for a replacement for the Sports Arena, but would preserve the building cap in San Diego’s beach communities.

Leading support on the measure is San Diegans for the Revitalization of Midway. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilmembers Jen Campbell and Chris Cate have endorsed the measure.

City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry has said she opposes the measure.

