Local congressional incumbents beat off challengers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three veteran San Diego County congressmen fended off challengers by healthy margins in Tuesday’s general election.

In the 49th District, Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, held a 59% to 41% lead over Republican Brian Maryott to represent the district straddling San Diego and Orange counties.

Levin won the seat in 2018, defeating Republican Diane Harkey in the general election, and taking over for Issa, who spent nearly two decades representing the area before announcing he would not seek re-election.

Maryott, a certified financial planner and San Juan Capistrano City Councilman, previously ran for the seat in 2018.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, who faces Republican challenger Juan Hidalgo Jr. for the third straight election to represent California’s 51st Congressional District seat, held 72% of the vote, according to early returns.

Vargas, who has represented the district since 2012, won the last two elections soundly, taking 72.8% of votes in 2016, and 71.2% in 2018.

The 51st District includes southern San Diego County — including National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach — and all of Imperial County.

Vargas was born in National City and his political career includes election to the San Diego City Council in 1993, the state Assembly — representing District 79 — in 2000, and the state Senate — representing District 40 — in 2010.

Hidalgo was born in San Diego and raised in National City, according to his campaign. He served in the Marine Corps., with his last assignment as the Sergeant Major for the Joint Task Force of Guantanamo Bay (GTMO), Cuba.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, who has represented the 52nd District since 2013, held 65% of the vote, according to early numbers, against Republican challenger Jim DeBello, who has decades of experience in the tech industry.

Peters previously served on the San Diego City Council, including as the council’s first president. He also served as chairman of the San Diego Unified Port District.

DeBello is a San Diego native perhaps best known as co-inventor of a mobile check deposit app used by 80 million customers, according to his campaign. He also served as chairman and CEO of Mitek Systems for 15 years and led Qualcomm’s Internet Software business unit.

The 52nd District comprises much of coastal and central San Diego.