Local businesses brace for potential election fallout

SAN DIEGO – Nobody knows what to expect in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. But some downtown San Diego business owners are preparing their storefronts for the worst.

“The CVS has been boarded up for over four or five days now,” said Josh Yazdian who lives on the same block. “I hope no one does anything because I live right here.”

Yazdian moved to the area back in May, weeks before protests in the fallout of the police killing of George Floyd turned violent downtown with some rioters smashing windows and stealing.

He hopes heated emotions Tuesday won’t bring the same results.

“After this election, I want to assume the best in people but from what I’ve seen in the past, my mom’s even calling me telling me I should stay in,” he said.

In La Mesa, where violent protests rocked the community in May, no businesses appeared to be boarded up on Monday.

“We’re going to be fine,” said Carol Tolosko, owner of two restaurants in the community, “and we have the neighborhood to take care of us, plus police.”

Tolosko said she’s one of a number of business owners who received an email from local police Monday, which noted the department is placing more officers in the area “during and after the election.”

The email put her at ease, but Tolosko said she still plans to stay out late Tuesday to keep an eye on her businesses.

“We’ll be staying here,” she said. “I have a lot of people that say they’ll be coming out to stand with me. I think we’re united out here.”