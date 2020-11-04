Issa takes slight lead over Campa-Najjar in 50th District race

Ammar Campa-Najjar and Darrell Issa are locked in a close November runoff for the 50th Congressional seat in eastern San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO – The race for the 50th Congressional District remains neck-and-neck between former Congressman Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

As of midnight, Issa narrowly leads Campa-Najjar in a bid to represent the district covering East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County. Early voting totals Tuesday in San Diego County showed Campa-Najjar slightly edging Issa, but the former congressman maintained a lead among Riverside County voters.

The candidates are seeking to claim a seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and criminal charges into unlawful spending of campaign funds.

Issa has questioned Campa-Najjar’s political convictions, saying his opponent has attempted to rebrand himself as a moderate in order to appeal to Republican voters. He brings considerable experience to the table and is seeking a seat in a region that has consistently voted Republican and re-elected Hunter even as he faced indictment.

Issa says he supports construction of the border wall and protecting the Second Amendment, and opposes California’s Sanctuary State law.

Campa-Najjar, an East County native, says he has spent more time on the ground with 50th District residents than Issa, who formerly represented the 49th District. He owns a consulting firm and is a course lecturer at San Diego State University. He also worked on Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012, at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Campa-Najjar says he supports border security, as well as initiatives to make it easier for immigrants to enter the country legally. He also supports a healthcare plan allowing patients to choose from providers in the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

Campa-Najjar says he wants to preserve portions of the Affordable Care Act, though he says “it has serious flaws.”