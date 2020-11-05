Issa claims win in District 50 House race, but opponent won’t concede

VISTA, Calif. — Former congressman Darrell Issa claimed victory at his campaign headquarters Wednesday in a hard fought race for the 50th Congressional District, but his Democratic opponent is not conceding the election.

Issa, a Republican, was holding a narrow lead Wednesday, with 52.2% of the vote, compared to Ammar Campa-Najjar’s 47.8%. Roughly 12,000 votes separate the candidates.

“This is a win,” Issa told FOX 5. “Anytime you win with 5% or more, it’s considered a good win.”

But with about 370,000 San Diego County ballots still to be counted, Campa-Najjar said the election is too close to call. The Democratic hopeful declined an interview, but he tweeted the following statement:

“Looking at the returns with a measure of hope and urge every vote be counted. That the former wealthiest member (of Congress) needed to buy this seat proves how formidable we are. Proud of my team, grateful to our supporters, and will be honored to serve #CA 50. May the will of every voter be heard”

The candidates are vying for the seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and criminal charges of unlawful spending of campaign funds. The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

No new election returns from San Diego County were expected until Thursday afternoon.