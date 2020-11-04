Incumbent Gaspar trails challenger in District 3 supervisor race

County Supervisor Kristin Diane Gaspar, left, faces a challenge for her county seat this fall from Terra Lawson-Remer.

SAN DIEGO – In her first defense of the Board of Supervisors District 3 seat, Republican Kristin Gaspar trails Democratic challenger Terra Lawson-Remer, early returns show.

Lawson-Remer currently leads Gaspar in the race, 61.1% to 38.9%, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The coastal/North County district includes a dozen neighborhoods within the city of San Diego, including Carmel Mountain Ranch, Mira Mesa and Rancho Penasquitos. It also includes the cities of Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido and Solana Beach.

Lawson-Remer, who has never held public office, said in a recent interview with the Del Mar Times that the region has been “held back by failed county leadership without vision or courage. I am running because I have a better vision of how we, working together, can confront urgent problems we face as a region, a state and a nation.”

She is campaigning on a platform of expanded coronavirus testing, affordable childcare and housing, an end to sprawl development, policies that promote racial justice, a better climate action plan, wildfire protection and reducing homelessness.

A former Encinitas mayor and City Council member, Gaspar is also a small business owner. She lists her main accomplishments as helping vulnerable members of society, including those struggling with mental illness, homelessness or drug addiction, while protecting taxpayers and addressing public safety concerns.

Gaspar recently told the Del Mar Times that she is “focused on working with everyone to get results for San Diego.”

“As the only small business owner on this board, I have worked closely with the business community to safely re-open our economy,” Gaspar said.

Gaspar has been endorsed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, county Sheriff Bill Gore and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, and numerous business, civic and law enforcement groups.

Lawson-Remer has been endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Scott Peters and county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. She also has the support of several major employee unions and environmental groups.