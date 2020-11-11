In supervisor race, Anderson pulls ahead of Vaus by razor-thin margin

Joel Anderson, a former state senator, is locked in a tight race with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to replace Supervisor Dianne Jacob in District 2.

SAN DIEGO – Former state legislator Joel Anderson has pulled ahead of Poway Mayor Steve Vaus in the close race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Anderson now leads Vaus by seven votes, according to results released Tuesday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Vaus largely has led the tight race since Election Day, but his lead Monday was narrowed down to 111 votes.

As of Tuesday, about 33,000 votes still need to be processed in the county’s five supervisorial districts, according to the Registrar of Voters.

The winner of the District 2 race will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who has termed out after first being elected to the body in 1992.

District 2 includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos. It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.