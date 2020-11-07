Hundreds take to streets of downtown L.A. after Biden, Harris win

Crowds marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles and celebrated in neighborhoods throughout the city after the U.S. presidential race was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday.
Making their way from Pershing Square to L.A. City Hall, people carried banners and signs that read “Defending the Election” and “Defending Our Democracy.” Rainbow and American flags also fluttered along with the crowd as they chanted and cars honked.
Many carried Biden and Harris campaign signs as the marched, with singing and drumming echoing through the streets of downtown L.A.
The crowd swelled as hundreds more joined the march throughout the morning.
In Silver Lake, people banged on pots and pans as they shouted in the streets.
In Hollywood, drivers honked to a cheering crowd gathered on the sidewalk. One woman held a sign that read “hallelujah.”