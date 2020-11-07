Hundreds take to streets of downtown L.A. after Biden, Harris win

Crowds marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles and celebrated in neighborhoods throughout the city after the U.S. presidential race was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Saturday.

Making their way from Pershing Square to L.A. City Hall, people carried banners and signs that read “Defending the Election” and “Defending Our Democracy.” Rainbow and American flags also fluttered along with the crowd as they chanted and cars honked.

Many carried Biden and Harris campaign signs as the marched, with singing and drumming echoing through the streets of downtown L.A.

The crowd swelled as hundreds more joined the march throughout the morning.

In Silver Lake, people banged on pots and pans as they shouted in the streets.

In Hollywood, drivers honked to a cheering crowd gathered on the sidewalk. One woman held a sign that read “hallelujah.”

“Fuera fuera fuera Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/eTVxqodz7M — Samantha Melbourneweaver (@SamanthaMVB) November 7, 2020

So much honking and cheering in Silver Lake, Sunset Junction pic.twitter.com/ZIHhs9QGLA — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) November 7, 2020

Silver Lake erupts in joy after AP calls the presidency for Biden. Video from a neighbor. Note the cow bell LOL pic.twitter.com/d2yqQTyknL — Melissa Pamer (@mpamer) November 7, 2020

March through downtown LA right now from Pershing Square to City Hall.



“Trump get out, we voted you out!” pic.twitter.com/uBlyDNQuTL — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) November 7, 2020

“Fuera fuera fuera Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/eTVxqodz7M — Samantha Melbourneweaver (@SamanthaMVB) November 7, 2020