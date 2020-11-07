Gloria widens lead in mayoral race, nearing victory

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Assemblyman Todd Gloria added nearly 4,000 votes to his lead in the race to be San Diego’s next mayor Friday, coming close to being assured victory.

Mayoral candidates Todd Gloria (left) and Barbara Bry.

Gloria leads City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry by 67,887 votes with 205,000 ballots left to count, according to figures released Friday afternoon by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Bry has yet to concede. Representatives from both campaigns said statements were coming soon but did not clarify when that would be.

Late ballots would have to break heavily in Bry’s favor for her to catch Gloria.

Another update is expected Saturday at 5 p.m.

Gloria, D-San Diego, has expressed confidence in his victory on social media since Wednesday, retweeting several elected officials congratulating him for the victory, including San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D- San Diego.

If Gloria wins, he would be the first openly gay person and the first person of color elected to the position.

The winner will succeed Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the nonpartisan post. Faulconer was barred from running for re-election because of term limits.