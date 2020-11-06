Gloria well ahead of Bry in San Diego mayoral race

Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria, both Democrats, are running for mayor of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Assemblyman Todd Gloria now has a commanding lead over City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry in the race to be San Diego’s next mayor.

Gloria leads his fellow Democrat by nearly 64,000 votes, according to figures released Thursday afternoon by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

More than 65,000 votes were counted between early Wednesday morning and late Thursday afternoon with Bry pulling closer to Gloria. Late ballots would have to break heavily in her favor for her to catch Gloria.

Gloria campaign manager Nick Serrano said “results are holding where we expected them to.”

Bry’s campaign manager Tom Shepard said the campaign would release a statement on Friday but did not provide more details late Thursday afternoon.

More than 300,000 votes in San Diego County are left to be tallied, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu estimates, but it is unclear how many of those are in San Diego.

With the prevalence of mail ballots in Tuesday’s election, it could be days or weeks before final numbers are determined.

Gloria expressed confidence in his victory on social media, retweeting several elected officials congratulating him for the victory, including San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego.

Congratulations to my friend and my new Mayor, @ToddGloria!



Todd ran a campaign focused on the People, which is exactly how he will operate as Mayor. I look forward to working closely with him to serve all San Diegans and to ensure our city continues to be America’s finest. — Toni G. Atkins (@toniatkins) November 4, 2020

The winner will succeed Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the nonpartisan post. Faulconer was barred from running for re-election because of term limits.