Georgette Gómez failed to report more than $100K in income on taxes: report

San Diego City Councilwoman Georgette Gómez at a launch event for her campaign for the 53rd Congressional District.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council President and congressional candidate Georgette Gómez failed to report more than $100,000 in income in her federal tax filings over the last several years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The discrepancy was discovered in a review of Gómez’s tax filings for 2017, 2018 and 2019, which she released as part of a challenge to her opponent in the race for the 53rd Congressional District, fellow Democrat Sara Jacobs, to do the same. Read more on that race here.

According to U-T reporter Andrew Dyer, Gómez’s own records show “several errors or omissions” over the years, including reporting no salary in 2017 despite earning more than $90,000 from her job on the council.

“In 2018, for example, Gómez reported she earned $90,386, before expenses, to the IRS. However, in the financial disclosures she is required to file with Congress as a candidate for federal office, she reported an earned income of $112,630 — $22,244 above what she disclosed on her tax return,” Dyer explains.

“Added to the income Gómez failed to report in 2017, over the last three years the councilwoman under-reported more than $100,000 in income to the IRS.”

Gómez responded to the report late Thursday, saying at least one of the discrepancies was due to an error by her tax preparer, and that she planned to release an amended return and pay the back taxes.

“Like most people, I trusted my accountant to file my taxes accurately and I was shocked to find out that my 2017 returns were not properly filed. My accountant has taken responsibility for the errors,” Gómez said, in part. “But I, too, take responsibility and I’ve filed a corrected return and paid the back taxes.”

The U-T, which is a reporting partner of FOX 5, uncovered the story as part of their Watchdog section. Read Dyer’s full article here.