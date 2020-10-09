Fletcher calls Gaspar campaign mailers ‘deceitful’

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is going after fellow Supervisor Kristin Gaspar over campaign mailers he argues implies his support for her reelection effort.

“The simple reality is voters deserve to know the truth,” Flecher said in a Wednesday news conference. “(Gaspar’s) trying to trick you, to deceive you — it’s wrong.”

Gaspar is a Republican running for reelection in District 3 against Democratic challenger Terra Lawson-Remer. Fletcher was angered over recent Gaspar mailers sent to Democratic voters suggesting that she and Fletcher have worked closely together.

But Fletcher, a Democrat, said that he and Gaspar don’t see eye-to-eye on much.

“She’s a Trump Republican; I am an Obama-Biden Democrat,” he said. “If you’re a voter and you get a mailer and it’s got a picture of the two of us sitting right there and it says ‘works with’ — that is a clear attempt to mislead voters. I’ve had Democratic voters from the 3rd District send me this and say ‘I thought you were supporting someone else.'”

Fletcher instead has endorsed Lawson-Remer to win the seat. If that happens, Democrats would take control of the county’s Board of Supervisors as two Democrats — California State Senator Ben Hueso and health care and education advocate Nora Vargas — are running in District 1 to replace longtime Supervisor Greg Cox.

“I’ve had a number of voters say ‘I’m so confused – I thought you had Supervisor Fletcher’s endorsement’,” Lawson-Remer said Wednesday. “‘Why is Gaspar saying that he endorsed her?'”

However, the Gaspar mailers don’t actually claim Fletcher’s endorsement. In them, Gaspar is billed as “a bipartisan leader working with everyone to get results,” mentioning both Fletcher and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Getting good results requires working with everyone,” Gaspar is quoted as saying in the mailer. “That’s what I will always do.”

In a statement Wednesday, Gaspar said that in Fletcher’s “aggressive efforts” to take control of the board, “he has decided to pretend that the work we’ve done together over the last two years never happened.”

“It is perplexing to me that Nathan and my opponent take so much pride in their unwillingness to work with those they disagree with,” she said. “It is unfortunate for the people we represent and the sad state of affairs in politics today.”