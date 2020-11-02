Election could move California further left on taxes, race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tuesday’s election will test if California voters are willing to move further to the left on taxes, race and crime and punishment.

One ballot proposal would peel back four-decade-old protections for commercial and industrial property and impose as much as $12 billion in new taxes to benefit schools and local governments.

Voters are also being asked to overturn a 1996 law that made it illegal for state and local governments to grant preferential treatment based on race or ethnicity. Two other ballot questions would eliminate cash bail and increase penalties for certain crimes.

