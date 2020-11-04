Effort to revamp California property taxes may fall short

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, Laurie Thomas poses at the entrance to her Rose’s Cafe restaurant, Sept. 28, 2020, in San Francisco. California’s landmark ballot measure that keeps a lid on property taxes by tying them to the most recent purchase price is facing one of the biggest challenges in its 42-year history. Proposition 15 Tuesday’s ballot would reassess commercial and industrial properties every three years. Thomas, who owns two restaurants in San Francisco, said Proposition 15 would be “one more nail in the coffin” of her industry. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A ballot measure to partially dismantle California’s system of tying property taxes to the last sales price was trailing narrowly.

No votes on Proposition 15 were ahead by about 2.5 percentage points with nearly 11 million votes counted Tuesday. Several million votes remained to be counted.

The measure would reassess commercial and industrial properties every three years. Residential property would remain under 1978 rules that limit tax increases to 2% a year until a property is sold.

Supporters say the “split-roll” system will go a long way toward fixing inequities that shield wealthy corporations. Opponents call it a massive tax increase.