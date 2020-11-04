Effort to revamp California property taxes may fall short

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A ballot measure to partially dismantle California’s system of tying property taxes to the last sales price was trailing narrowly.
No votes on Proposition 15 were ahead by about 2.5 percentage points with nearly 11 million votes counted Tuesday. Several million votes remained to be counted.
The measure would reassess commercial and industrial properties every three years. Residential property would remain under 1978 rules that limit tax increases to 2% a year until a property is sold.
Supporters say the “split-roll” system will go a long way toward fixing inequities that shield wealthy corporations. Opponents call it a massive tax increase.