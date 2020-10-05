Early voting begins in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Early voting kicked off Monday as the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office opened for in-person voting and the U.S. Postal Service began delivering mail-in ballots.

The Registrar of Voters office will be open for in-person voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all registered voters in California will receive mail-in ballots. Voters can mail in their ballot by using the postage paid envelope and dropping it off in any USPS collection box or taking it to any mail ballot drop-off location starting Tuesday. Voters can also drop off their ballot at one of the county’s 235 super poll locations opening Oct. 31.

“Not only do we track every single mail ballot that we issue but we also signature verify every single one of these ballots as they come back — verify against the signature on file with our respective office,” Registrar of Voters Michael Vu told FOX 5 Monday.

This election, voters can use “Where’s My Ballot?” to track the status of their mail-in ballot.