Early returns show majority of voters support Measure A

SAN DIEGO — Early returns from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters show a majority of voters support Measure A.

If passed, the measure will allow the City of San Diego to issue up to $900 million in general obligation bonds financed by property tax assessments in order to provide affordable housing. In addition to housing for low-income families, it would include mental health and substance abuse services.

Yes on Measure A – Homes for San Diegans is leading support for the measure. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward are among the local officials that have endorsed the measure.

