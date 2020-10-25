District 2 Supervisor candidates rally for votes

EAST COUNTY — The race for San Diego County’s District 2 seat is coming down to the wire. After serving the people of Santee, El Cajon, Ramona and other parts of East County for more than two decades, Dianne Jacob has termed out.

It’s up to voters to decide between Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and fellow Republican Joel Anderson.

Vaus, who was recently endorsed by the San Diego Union-Tribune, has served as mayor of Poway for two terms. He is an award-winning business owner. FOX 5 asked him how he differs from his challenger.

“Temperament, track record, trust — I think I will be the choice,” Vaus said. “I welcome having their support and I look forward to working for them … I want to be a public servant with the emphasis on servant.”

Anderson is a resident of Alpine who is no stranger to politics. He served on the California State Assembly for two years and the State Senate for eight years. He has received several endorsements, including the San Diego Republican Party’s.

“I have a long history of fighting for East County. People in East County know who I am. When you look at my endorsements, we have over 3,000 endorsements of just ordinary citizens plus we have elected officials supporting me from East County,” Anderson said.

See the Union-Tribune’s Q&A with each candidate here and here.