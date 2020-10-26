District 1 candidates appeal to voters

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will soon elect a new supervisor for the county’s District 1. After 25 years of service, Supervisor Greg Cox has termed out.

His successor will represent National City, Chula Vista, Point Loma, Coronado and parts of downtown San Diego. Two democrats seek to replace him — State Senator Ben Hueso and Southwest Community College Board Member Nora Vargas.

Vargas has led a grassroots campaign. She has experience advocating for the expansion of healthcare access for women and served as an appointee to former Gov. Jerry Brown.

“As the only person with a public health care background and someone who has been advocating for education in our communities, I think I am the right person for the job. I think we have had enough of career politicians coming into our communities and doing the same old way. I think it’s time for us to actually have people who are going to hit the ground and bring the resources into communities and really try to make a difference,” Vargas said Sunday.

Sen. Ben Hueso has been in politics since 2005. He first served on the San Diego City Council then had a stint in the State Assembly before winning a seat in the State Senate.

“I differ from my opponent in experience and substance. With all of the issues facing the county, especially in light of COVID-19, we need a leader that can hit the ground running. I have specific experience in economic development, tackling homeless issues, and building affordable housing,” Hueso said in a statement to FOX 5 Sunday.