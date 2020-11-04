Democrat Joe Biden wins California’s 55 electoral votes

Musician “Mr. Next,” right, of the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, works on his voting ballot at a polling place inside The Magic Castle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has won California in the race for president and the 55 electoral votes that are the most of any state.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP)

California has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every election since 1992.

Four years ago, Hillary Clinton trounced Donald Trump by more than 4 million votes. Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made history as the first Black woman to be a vice presidential nominee for a major political party.

She’s also the first Democrat from California to appear on a major party presidential ticket.