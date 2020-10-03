County preserves poll watching, expands options amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu says the pandemic has provided a tight window to make changes for this election, and the county is doing its best to adapt standard practices to new health restrictions.

“Every election has a life of it’s own,” Vu said. And that’s never been more true than November 2020.

The number of polling places will be reduced from more than 1,500 to 235 larger facilities. To help with lines and crowds, polling places will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

And now the number of poll watchers will also be reduced.

“Observers are allowed to be inside the polling location. They are not allowed to be inside the voting area. There will be a clear demarcation as to where observers will be allowed to stand and view the process,” Vu explained.

Poll watchers are often recruited by the parties and are allowed at polling places to observe and watch for any irregularities or activities that compromise the voting process.

“If we see anything, we contact their point of contact. If they see anything, they contact us. Generally, it’s been a good relationship,” said Vu.

The roll of poll watchers intensified during this week’s presidential debate as President Trump urged supporters to watch out for fraud at polling stations.

Vu says, historically, poll watchers have a right to observe the process, but not to interfere with the rights of voters.

“It provides that level of transparency at the end of the day. But I need to be clear, there is the right of the voter as well to be free of any level of intimidation, of any level of interference, free of any rhetoric that would be discussed inside that polling location,” he told FOX 5.

Go to SDvote.com for more info about your polling place.