Candidates for San Diego mayor appeal to voters

SAN DIEGO — The race for San Diego Mayor is heating up as we get closer to Election Day. Assemblyman Todd Gloria and city council president pro tem Barbara Bry both appealed to San Diegans for their votes Sunday.

The two candidates have their own ideas and plans to tackle major issues the city faces including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and the housing and homeless crises.

Gloria held a rally at his headquarters Sunday. Before serving on the California State Assembly, he spent time serving on San Diego’s City Council and as interim mayor. The 42-year-old has received endorsements from Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. He was also endorsed by the San Diego Union-Tribune in a piece that drew criticism from readers.

“San Diego is reaching out and saying I believe in you. It’s fueling our campaign. It’s getting us across these next 16 days. It is what I think will power us through not just a victory on Election Day but to actually implement this inclusive agenda that I’m talking about. If folks are that committed to this cause and this vision, it says to me, that this is not just a campaign platform, but it’s an agenda that we will accomplish at City Hall,” Gloria said at the rally.

Bry, 71, has been on the city council since 2016 and serves as vice chair of the public safety and livable neighborhoods committee. She held a caravan from downtown to San Ysidro to rally her supporters. FOX 5 got Bry’s response to Gloria’s recent endorsements.

“Todd has all the institutional endorsements. They like the status quo. They don’t want an independent woman who is going to shake up city hall and bring in professional management,” Bry said. “So I am honored that I have support from community grass roots leaders all over the city like Richard Ybarra … I’m honored that La Prensa, the largest Hispanic newspaper in San Diego, has endorsed me as have the two major publications in the black community.”

