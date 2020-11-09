Campa-Najjar concedes 50th Congressional District race to Issa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar Sunday conceded the race for the vacant 50th Congressional District seat and congratulated his opponent, former Rep. Darrell Issa.

“To Darrell Issa, I congratulate him on a hard-fought campaign, and look forward to working with him in service of the district I love,” Campa- Najjar said in a statement released Saturday.

Issa was leading Friday, 53.3% to 46.7%, or 159,864 votes to 139,973 votes, according to results from the California Secretary of State’s Office.

“We withstood relentless attacks on my heritage from a three-headed opponent: Issa, Trump and Hunter Sr.,” Campa-Najjar said. “So to my supporters, thank you for the honor of a lifetime. For giving a Latino-Arab American a chance to do something special.”

The candidates were vying to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and criminal charges related to unlawful spending of campaign funds.

Hunter pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge and was sentenced earlier this year to an 11-month prison term, which he has yet to begin serving.

Campa-Najjar is a 31-year-old former U.S. Department of Labor official who ran against Hunter in 2018.

Issa was a Republican House member from 2001-19, the final 16 years representing the 49th District.

The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.