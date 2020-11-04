California voters reject measure to expand rent control

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, men hold up signs at a rally outside of City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Californians are deciding whether to let cities expand rent control as the state’s residents grapple with rising housing costs. Proposition 21 would let cities limit rent hikes on properties more than 15 years old. Individuals who own one or two single-family homes would be exempt. Proponents contend the measure is an urgent attempt to slow spiraling rent increases that lead to crowding and homelessness. Opponents argue the measure will discourage new home construction at a time when it is sorely needed for California’s 40 million people.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Voters have rejected a measure that would have let California cities expand rent control.

Proposition 21 would have let cities limit rent hikes on properties that are more than 15 years old. “No” votes led early and the lead expanded to 59% after more than 10 million ballots were counted.

Opponents argued that the measure would have discouraged new home construction at a time when it’s sorely needed. Proponents contended the measure was an urgent attempt to slow spiraling rent increases.

A recent report said more than half of California’s renters spend over 30% of their incomes on rent.